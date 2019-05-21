Brexit: Theresa May to ask UK Parliament to vote on another referendum

Related News

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that she will ask the parliament to vote on whether or not another referendum should be conducted to determine whether the United Kingdom should retain its European Union membership.

Ms May made the disclosure at a press briefing on Tuesday as part of fresh efforts to get sceptical lawmakers to back her Brexit deal.

The prime minister said she planned to propose a new bill to the parliament next month that will include a question of whether Britons should hold a new election on whether to leave. She had recently received support from her cabinet for the new amendments she made to the proposed deal to exit Europe.

Ms May’s Brexit proposal had been rejected three times already this year, as Labour lawmakers and other sceptical Conservatives feared her suggestions could doom the UK if passed in each of those three times.

She now believes the new proposal, which she described as a “bold offer” in a televised address, will scale through, following an extended reprieve she got from the EU earlier this year.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the repeated failure of her proposed Brexit deal compelled the EU leaders to extend the deadline until October 31.

Still, Conservatives and Labour parliamentarians are still at loggerheads about the best deal to strike with the EU, leaving Ms May’s latest proposal under a cloud of uncertainty.