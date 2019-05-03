German woman who converted to Islam, backed ISIS goes on trial

ISIS [PHOTO: MGN Online]

A German woman, Sabine S, who converted to Islam and went to live under Islamic State in the Middle East before returning to Germany, went on trial for membership of the terrorist organisation on Friday.

Sabine S, 32, had lived in Syria and Iraq between December 2013 and August 2017, federal prosecutor Stefan Biel told the Higher State Court in Stuttgart.

“I wanted to live under Islamic law, but not fight,’’ the defendant told the court as the trial began.

She was arrested in Baden-Baden in mid-2018 following her return.

Before leaving for the Middle East, Sabine S lived with the father of her two children in Berlin, converting to Islam at the age of 22.

According to her own version of events, she became radicalised before she left.

On arriving in Syria, she married a high-ranking Islamic State fighter from Azerbaijan, who was previously unknown to her, Biel said.

She had two more children with this man, who died in December 2016.

According to the charge sheet, she praised life under Islamic State in internet blogs.

She is charged with participating in public executions as a spectator and with having undergone training in the use of firearms.

She is said to have done household duties and cared for her children, being paid 100 dollars a month and receiving 35 dollars a month from Islamic State for each of the children.

Prosecutors had earlier successfully appealed against a federal court ruling that she should not be held in custody while awaiting trial.

The federal court initially ruled that merely living under Islamic State and participating in daily life was insufficient for her to be held in custody.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.