Fallen crane kills four in U.S.

Part of a crane lies on top of cars in Mercer Street, Seattle. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters
Part of a crane lies on top of cars in Mercer Street, Seattle. (Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

Four people died when a crane working on a new campus for Google in South Lake Union, Seattle, Washington, fell and pinned cars beneath it on Saturday

Two crane operators and two other persons in separate cars were dead by the time Seattle firefighters got to the site, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said.

According to Mr Scoggins, six cars were hit, while four other persons were injured, including a mother, her child and a 27-year-old man.

“It was terrifying,” said Esther Nelson, a biotech research assistant who was working in a building nearby and saw the crane fall from a break-room window.

“I looked up the wind was blowing really strong. I saw boats struggling on Lake Union. Then the crane – maybe eight or nine stories high broke in half.

“Half of it was flying down sideways on the building. The other half fell down on the street, crossing both lanes of traffic.”

According to the fire chief, among the four dead were the two crane operators and two other persons in separate vehicles.

He said that four others were injured, including a mother and child who were in satisfactory condition. A 27-year-old man was in serious condition, and a fourth person was treated at the scene.

Authorities had not identified the victims by name as The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said it would not release names of the dead until Monday.

Seattle activated its emergency operations centre Saturday afternoon to coordinate the response.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.