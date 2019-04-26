Trump rejects UN arms trade treaty

Trump at UN. [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN]
Trump at UN. [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN]

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected a UN arms trade treaty that was approved by his predecessor Barack Obama and is currently waiting in the Senate for ratification.

“The UN will soon receive a formal notice that America is rejecting this treaty,” Mr Trump said on Friday, addressing the National Rifle Association (NRA), a pro-gun group, denouncing the “badly misguided” agreement.

On stage in Indianapolis, Mr Trump then signed a formal message to the Senate asking lawmakers to “discontinue the treaty ratification process.

“And to return the now rejected treaty right back to me in the Oval Office, where I will dispose of it,” he said to applause.

Mr Trump signed the letter and then threw the pen to the crowd, which was chanting “U-S-A.”

“We are reaffirming that American liberty is sacred and that American citizens live by American laws, not the laws of foreign countries,” said Mr Trump.

In the final weeks of his presidency, Mr Obama had sent the treaty to the Senate, which must approve international treaties under the U.S. Constitution.

The Arms Trade Treaty regulates the international trade in conventional arms.

According to the UN, 101 states joined the ATT. It entered into force in 2014.
Obama pledged it would not infringe on the U.S. constitutional right to gun ownership.

Mr Trump also used his speech to hail U.S. states that have allowed trained teachers to carry guns in the classroom “to protect themselves and their students who they love.”

The U.S. has seen a spate of school shootings over the past two decades.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.