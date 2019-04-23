Grieving relatives bury dead in Sri Lanka amid new security fears

A mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: Sky News)
A mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: Sky News)

Sri Lanka buried more of its dead on Tuesday from suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels that killed 321 people in the country’s worst violence in a decade.

More than 1,000 mourners gathered at the St. Sebastian Church in the coastal city of Negombo, just north of the capital, Colombo, where more than 100 parishioners were killed as they worshipped on Sunday morning.

The ceremony began with prayers and singing under a tent put up in the church courtyard.

Pall-bearers dressed in white then carried in the coffins one by one.

Relatives gathered around the wooden coffins, crying and comforting each other.

Some were overcome by the grief and sweltering heat and needed support from family members.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Sri Lanka, who led the service, urged other churches to delay memorials amid fears that more bombers may be at large.

“The security forces have not cleared the situation yet … there could be more attacks on public gatherings,” he said.

“I urge priests to not conduct any service at churches until I notify.’’

Most of the 321 dead and 500 wounded were Sri Lankans, although government officials said 38 foreigners were killed.

The bombs shattered a relative calm in the Buddhist-majority Indian Ocean Island since a bitter civil war fought by Tamil separatists ended 10 years ago and raised fears of a return to sectarian violence.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people include minority Christians, Muslims, and Hindus.

Up to now, Christians had largely managed to keep out of the worst of the island’s conflict and communal tensions.

A senior Buddhist leader, who attended the St. Sebastian service, appealed for unity.

“Buddhism is about love and compassion, so is Catholicism. The roots are the same. I have come in this spirit,” said Chief Incumbent of the Dharmayathanaya Temple, Venerable-Elle Gunawansa-Thero.

“In this country, we are branches of the same river, of the same tree. We have to stick together,” he said.

Similarly, Islamic State says its members were behind the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka, in a statement carried by the extremist group’s mouthpiece Amaq.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.