Saudi Arabia, UAE grant $3 billion support to Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have granted Sudan $3 billion in support, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The grant includes a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank, while the rest will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products, SPA said.

The grant came as Sudan’s ousted President Omar Al-Bashir is facing allegations of graft and money laundering after a long reign.

(Reuters/NAN)