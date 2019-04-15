Alleged Russian interference: U.S Attorney general to release redacted Mueller report Thursday

Related News

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Monday.

Kupec did not provide a precise time, however, said it would be released both to Congress and the public.

Mueller turned over a copy of his confidential report to Barr on March 22.

Two days later, Barr released a four-page letter summarising what he said were Mueller’s primary conclusions.

In that letter to Congress, Barr said Mueller’s investigation did not establish that members of Trump’s election campaign conspired with Russia.

Barr also wrote that Mueller presented evidence “on both sides” about whether Trump obstructed justice, however, he did not draw a conclusion one way or the other.

Barr said that he reviewed Mueller’s evidence and made his own determination that Trump did not commit the crime of obstruction of justice.

Barr has been under pressure from Democrats to release the full report without redactions.

The Mueller investigation cast a cloud over the presidency of Trump, a Republican.

Barr, a Trump appointee, has pledged to be as transparent as possible.

However, he has said he must redact some sensitive information from the publicly released version, including grand jury information and information about U.S. intelligence-gathering.

(Reuters/NAN)