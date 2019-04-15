Trump continues attacks on Muslim congresswoman after death threats

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump continued to attack a Muslim congresswoman on Monday, even after she reported receiving an increase in death threats following previous messages targeting her.

Trump on Friday tweeted a video of Representative Ilhan Omar giving a speech about the treatment of Muslims after the September 11, 2001 attacks, spliced with images of the World Trade Centre on fire.

Omar said on Sunday that the video sparked threats against her.

Leading members of Omar’s centre-left Democrat party have stepped up to defend her.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had asked officials to review security measures in place to protect Omar.

Trump’s latest salvo on Monday attacked both Omar and Pelosi.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep.

“Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!’’ Trump said on Twitter.

Trump has also refused to take down the video using the Sept. 11 imagery.

Omar, who fled the civil war in Somalia with her family when she was eight, in 2018 became one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress.

The freshman Democrat representing the state of Minnesota has been critical of Israeli policies towards Palestinians and also raised questions about the influence of pro-Israel lobbying in Washington, triggering some accusations of anti-Semitism, which she denied.

(dpa/NAN)