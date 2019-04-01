Hungarian parliament passes new law to promote larger families

Viktor Orban, Hungary Prime Minister Photo: politics.hu
Viktor Orban, Hungary Prime Minister Photo: politics.hu

The Hungarian parliament on Monday, passed a new law designed to encourage more people to have children by offering them interest-free loans and tax incentives.

Under the measures, announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in February, married couples where the woman was under 40 could receive an interest-free loan of 10 million forints (35,000 dollars).

According to the prime minister, at least one of the spouses must be employed, and both must have no criminal record and no tax liability.

“Repayment of the loan will be suspended for three years on the birth of their first child.

“After the second child, one third of the loan will be waived, and after the third, the entire loan will be written off.

“However, if the couples do not have a child within five years, they must pay interest retroactively,’’ Mr Orban stressed.

At the vote, it was not only the governing Fidesz party that voted for the law, but also a clear majority of the opposition.

On launching the policy in February, Mr Orban said the solution to Hungary’s declining birth rate was not migration; and persuaded people to have more children.

Hungary’s birth rate in 2016 was 1.45 children per couple.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.