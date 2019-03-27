Afghan Special Forces kill eight militants, arrest 3 others

Related News

The Afghan Special Forces have killed eight militants and arrested three others in two provinces, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Eight Taliban insurgent group members were killed.

“Two others were arrested following an operation conducted by 3rd battalion of Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps in Nahri Sarraj District of southern Helmand Province on Tuesday,’’ it said.

The military also said in the statement that elimination of the targeted militants would help security forces provide safety for local citizens.

It said a local Taliban leader Qari Farid, was also arrested.

“The arrested Taliban leader had been involved in several targeted killings of police officers in Logar Province,’’ it said.

The Afghan security forces recently beefed up security in the country as spring and summer, known as the fighting season, draws near.

The Taliban, however, is yet to comment on the reports. (Xinhua/NAN)