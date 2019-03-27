Afghan Special Forces kill eight militants, arrest 3 others

Taliban Militants
Taliban Militants

The Afghan Special Forces have killed eight militants and arrested three others in two provinces, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Eight Taliban insurgent group members were killed.

“Two others were arrested following an operation conducted by 3rd battalion of Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps in Nahri Sarraj District of southern Helmand Province on Tuesday,’’ it said.

The military also said in the statement that elimination of the targeted militants would help security forces provide safety for local citizens.

It said a local Taliban leader Qari Farid, was also arrested.

“The arrested Taliban leader had been involved in several targeted killings of police officers in Logar Province,’’ it said.

The Afghan security forces recently beefed up security in the country as spring and summer, known as the fighting season, draws near.

The Taliban, however, is yet to comment on the reports. (Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.