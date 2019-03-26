Saudi Arabia condemns Trump’s recognition of Israeli claim on Golan

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Israel’s claim to sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The Golan Heights is described as a “clear violation’’ of the United Nations Charter and relevant resolutions.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its firm rejection and condemnation of the declaration issued by the American administration to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights,’’ it said in a statement carried by the SPA state news agency.

The oil-rich monarchy warned in the statement that the U.S. move would have “major negative effects’’ on the Middle East peace-making efforts and regional stability.

On Monday, Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel’s claim to sovereignty over Golan in a ceremony at the White House attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel seized the strategic Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Israel annexed the territory in 1981, though this move has not been recognised internationally.

(dpa/NAN)

