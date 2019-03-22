North Korea withdraws from joint liaison office with South Korean — Officials

North Korea has announced its unexpected withdrawal from the joint liaison office with South Korea at the shared border, the Unification Ministry in Seoul, said on Friday.
Ministry officials said that the orders to withdraw from the office were an important communication channel between the longtime rivals, which came from the highest authorities in North Korea.
Although no reason was given for the sudden withdrawal, the move follows a failed summit at the end of February between leaders of North Korea and the U.S., South Korea’s ally.
Both sides had not come any closer on the central issue of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.
South Korea may leave its employees in the office, located in the North Korean town of Kaesong near the border.
(dpa/NAN)
