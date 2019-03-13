Heavy fight grips last Islamic State bastion in eastern Syria

Syria forces used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Al-Masdar News]
Syrian forces used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Al-Masdar News]

Heavy battles raged on Wednesday between U.S.-backed Syrian forces and Islamic State in the militant group’s last pocket in Eastern Syria, a Kurdish commander said.

On March 10, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a rebel Kurdish-led group, resumed a campaign supported by a U.S.-led air coalition with the aim of capturing the village of Baghuz in energy-rich eastern Syria after evacuating thousands of civilians from the enclave.

“Fighting is fierce. There are a lot of casualties among the Daesh fighters,’’ Adnan Afrin, an SDF commander, told dpa, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

He did not give specific figures.

The U.S.-led alliance meanwhile mounted a series of airstrikes against Islamic State positions in the area, a dpa reporter at the scene reported.

Heavy and mid-sized weapons were used in the clashes between the SDF forces and Islamic State extremists in Baghuz, the reporter added.

Islamic State’s mouthpiece, the Amaaq News Agency, said at least seven SDF fighters were killed or injured in the fighting on Wednesday.

Baghuz, located on the Euphrates river in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq, is the last significant territory still in the hands of Islamic State, which for years controlled swathes of both countries.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said a blast hit SDF premises in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, killing and injuring an unspecified number of SDF fighters.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and said two SDF militiamen were killed.

Syria’s Kurds have played a major role in fighting the Islamic State in the war-torn country. (dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.