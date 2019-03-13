Eight killed in Somali market blast- Official

Somali Police Force (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Somali Police Force (Photo Credit: Twitter)

At least eight people were killed when a bomb exploded at a busy livestock market in a village in Somalia’s south-western Bay region, an official said on Wednesday.

Forty others were injured, a Goof-Gaduud village official, Hassan Bayow, told local radio.

“All the victims were civilians, who were there to sell or buy livestock at the time,’’ he told radio Kulmiye.

Mr Bayow said Somali militants al-Shabaab were likely behind the attack because those at the market had refused to pay the group.

Al-Shabaab regularly asks villagers for money handouts in the areas where it is present.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. (dpa/NAN)

