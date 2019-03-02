Islamic State faces final territorial defeat in Syria battle

Syria forces used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Al-Masdar News]
Syrian forces used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Al-Masdar News]

Islamic State faced final territorial defeat on Saturday as the U.S.-backed Syrian force battling the jihadists said it was closing in on their last bastion near the Iraqi border.

This activity is capping four years of efforts to roll back the group.

While the fall of Baghouz, an eastern Syrian village on the bank of the Euphrates River, would mark a milestone in the campaign against Islamic State (IS), they remain a threat, using guerrilla tactics and holding some desolate land further west.

An array of enemies, both local and international, confronted IS after it declared a modern-day “caliphate’’ in 2014 across large swathes of territory it had seized in lightning offensives in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

Thousands of IS fighters and followers, who had retreated to Baghouz as the group was gradually driven out of those lands, have poured out of the tiny cluster of hamlets and farmlands in Deir al-Zor province over the last few weeks.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Their evacuation held up the final assault until on Friday when the SDF said it had advanced and would not stop until the jihadists were defeated.

“We expect it to be over soon,” Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Reuters.

He said the SDF were advancing on two fronts using medium and heavy weaponry, and three of its fighters had been wounded so far.

The SDF has previously said that many of the jihadists left in Baghouz were foreigners.

Okowa Campaign AD

The SDF commander-in-chief said on Thursday that his force would declare victory within a week.

He was later contradicted by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the SDF had retaken 100 per cent of the territory once held by IS.

Washington has about 2,000 troops in Syria, mainly to support the SDF in fighting IS.

Trump announced in December that he would withdraw all of them, but the White House partially reversed itself in February, saying some 400 troops would stay.

Some 40,000 people bearing various nationalities have left the jihadists’ diminishing territory within January till date as the SDF sought to oust the militants from remaining pockets. (Reuters/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.