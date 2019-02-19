House fire kills 7 Children in Canada

A house fire killed seven children in Halifax, Canada on Tuesday, according to CBC.
The tragedy happened in a house located in a newly built residential neighbourhood in Spryfield community of Halifax.
The house was extensively damaged in the blaze.
The occupants of the house are a family with seven children who came to Canada as Syrian refugees.
The children ranged in ages from three months to 17 years.
A man with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital.
(Xinhua/NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.