House fire kills 7 Children in Canada

A house fire killed seven children in Halifax, Canada on Tuesday, according to CBC.

The tragedy happened in a house located in a newly built residential neighbourhood in Spryfield community of Halifax.

The house was extensively damaged in the blaze.

The occupants of the house are a family with seven children who came to Canada as Syrian refugees.

The children ranged in ages from three months to 17 years.

A man with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital.

(Xinhua/NAN)