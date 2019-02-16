U.S. urges EU to recognise Guaido as Venezuela’s president

Juan Guaido_Venezualan_President
Juan Guaido_Venezualan_President

The European Union (EU) must recognise Venezuelan Congress Leader, Juan Guaido, as the president of the South American country, U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, said on Saturday.

Mr Pence, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, ascertained that not just individual European governments, but the bloc, as a whole.

Mr Guaido, the Head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself president of the crisis-wracked country in January, piling pressure on the president, Nicolas Maduro.

He said Mr Guaido, who has declared himself interim leader, has won U.S. and international support to replace Nicolas Maduro.

“Guaido deserved the rest of the world to recognise him, and called Maduro a dictator who must step down,’’ Mr Pence said.

According to him, it is time for the rest of the world to step forward.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Once more the old world can take a stand in support of freedom in the new world.

“Today we call on the European Union to step forward for freedom and recognise Juan Guaido as the only legitimate president of Venezuela,” Mr Pence said.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.