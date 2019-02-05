Turkey hunts over 100 coup suspects

Related News

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for over 100 people, including soldiers in active service, over their suspected links to a failed coup in 2016.

According to news reports, police launched simultaneous operations in 58 provinces across the country to catch the suspects on the orders of the prosecutors in the provinces of central Konya, northwestern Bursa, and western Izmir.

Those targeted allegedly had contact via pay phone with the network headed by U.S.-based Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

(Xinhua/NAN)