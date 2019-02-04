Nepalese woman suffocates after being banished for menstruating

Map of Nepal used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bertrand Gorge]
Map of Nepal used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bertrand Gorge]

A 21-year-old woman has died of suffocation while observing a century’s-old Hindu tradition that banishes menstruating women in Nepal’s remote far-western region, police said on Monday.

Lala Bahadur Dhami, head of police officer in Doti district, said the woman was on the fourth day of her period and had lit a fire to keep herself warm inside a house in the village of Purbichauki.

“It appears she died of suffocation after the fire. We will know more after the autopsy report is made public,’’ Mr Dhami said.

The incident recently occurred three weeks after another woman and her two sons died in similar conditions as a result of the practice in Bajura district.

Mr Dhami said the woman, after finding the communal menstruation hut crowded, decided to spend the night on the ground floor of an abandoned house near her home.

“The victim lived with her mother-in-law since her husband worked as a migrant worker in Malaysia,’’ the police officer said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The practice is common in several districts of western Nepal.

It forces women to cowsheds or outhouses and forbids them from touching other people, cattle, vegetables or fruit.

The government criminalised the practice in August 2017, however it persists among patriarchal Hindu families that deem menstruating women as impure.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.