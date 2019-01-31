Khashoggi killing: UN investigator meets victim’s fiancée

A UN expert investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has met his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, in Turkey.

Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, had already met Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan on Tuesday.

Khashoggi’s fiancée, Cengiz, was waiting outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 for her partner to collect some documents needed for them to marry, but he never reappeared.

It later emerged that he had been killed in the building. His body has never been found.

Cengiz and Callamard spoke in a hotel in the Sisli district of the city, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Callamard is expected to stay in Turkey until Feb. 3, but will not give any media interviews, her spokesman said.

The murder of Khashoggi, a sharp critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, triggered global condemnation.

Riyadh insists that his death was a “rogue operation” and has put 11 defendants on trial for the crime.

However, Turkish President Recep Erdogan had insisted that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.

(dpa/NAN)

