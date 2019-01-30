Brexit: Stalemate as EU rejects UK’s deal change demand

Related News

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Wednesday was on a collision course with the European Union.

This followed the demand by lawmakers that she renegotiates a Brexit divorce deal that the other members of the EU bloc said they would not reopen.

Less than two months before the UK is due by law to leave the EU, investors and allies are trying to gauge whether the Brexit crisis will ultimately end up with a disorderly Brexit, a delay to Brexit, or no Brexit at all.

Two weeks after voting down Mrs May’s Brexit deal by the biggest margin in modern British history, parliament demanded she returned to Brussels to replace the so-called Irish backstop.

“There is limited appetite for such a change in the EU and negotiating it will not be easy.

“I agree that we should not leave without a deal,” Mr May told lawmakers who voted 317 votes to 301 to support the plan, which had the backing of influential Conservative lawmaker, Graham Brady.

“However, simply opposing no deal is not enough to stop it,” Mrs May said. She was an initial opponent of Brexit and won the top job in the chaos following the 2016 referendum.

Mrs May said she would seek “legally binding changes” to the divorce deal which she clinched in November with the EU after two years of tortuous negotiations.

In essence, she will try to clinch a last-minute deal by using the implicit threat of a no-deal Brexit from the other 27 members of the EU whose economy is, combined, about six times the size of the UK’s.

The response from European capitals was blunt.

France, the EU’s second most powerful member, said there could be no renegotiation and demanded a “credible” British proposal.

Germany has so far not given a public comment.

European Council President, Donald Tusk, said the divorce deal was not up for renegotiation.

Sterling, which was traded at 1.3190 dollars before lawmakers voted, fell over a cent and was trading at 1.3080 dollars. (Reuters/NAN)