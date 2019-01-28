Ex-French President Hollande questioned over murder of two journalists in Mali

French President, Francois Hollande

Former French President Francois Hollande had been questioned as a witness as part of an inquiry into the murder of two journalists in Mali in 2013, Local Media reported on Monday.

French judges heard the former Socialist Party head of state on January 11, over “off the record’’ conversations he had with the reporters’ relatives in private, during which he gave information about their murder, France Info radio reported.

The report said investigating judges also questioned Bernard Bajolet, the ex-chief of the DGSE external intelligence services on December 10, 2018.

Claude Verlon, 58, and Ghislaine Dupont, 51, both journalists at RFI radio were found dead shortly after being abducted in the town of Kidal in Mali on November 2, 2013.

Details of why the journalists were killed remained unclear, according to the report.

Backed by Mr Hollande, the United Nations Security Council gave the green light on January 11, 2013 to French troops to intervene via air and ground in the Malian crisis.

Okowa Campaign AD

This is with the aim of helping local authorities wrest control of the country’s northern region seized by Islamist armed fighters.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.