269 civilians killed by landmines in Ukraine conflict

At least 269 civilians, including 27 children, have been killed in landmine incidents in eastern Ukraine since April 2014 when fighting between government troops and pro-independence armed groups broke out, the country’s Defense Ministry said Monday.
Moreover, at least 564 people were injured after stepping on landmines in the conflict-hit area, the ministry said.
In the past three months, eight people lost their lives and 13 were injured in landmine incidents in the country’s eastern Donbas region.
The hostilities in eastern Ukraine have left about 16,000 square kilometres of land in the region strewn with explosive remnants of war, making Ukraine one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world.
The Defence Ministry said earlier that it had already cleared an area of roughly 300 square kilometres.
(Xinhua/NAN)
