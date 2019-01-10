I’ll cancel my planned Davos trip if shutdown continues – Trump

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will not go to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month if the partial shutdown of the federal government continues.

“I intended to go and speak in front of the world financial community in Davos.

“That’s still on, but if the shutdown continues. I won’t go. I had planned to go; it’s been very successful when I went.

“We have a great story to tell,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House to visit Texas.

The partial government shutdown, now in its 20th day, could end by the meeting’s January 22 start date.

The meeting concludes on January 25.

China’s Vice President Wang Qishan is also expected to attend, but it is not clear if there are any arrangements for a meeting between him and Mr Trump during the annual gathering.

China and the U.S. have taken a 90-day pause in implementing tariffs to hammer out a trade deal.

The Swiss meeting could also provide Mr Trump with opportunities to discuss better terms of trade with the European Union, Japan, Canada and Mexico.

(Reuters/NAN)

