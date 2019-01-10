UK government accepts alternative plan demand if May’s deal is rejected

The British government will accept a demand by parliament to set out its plan B within days if Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is rejected coming week.
Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, parliament voted for an amendment calling on the government to set out its plan B within three working parliamentary days of the January 15 vote, rather than the 21 days specified in Brexit law.
Mr Leadsom, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government would accept that timetable, said the government would do so.
“The prime minister has shown her willingness to always return to this house at the first possible opportunity if there is anything to report in terms of our Brexit deal and we will continue to do so,’’ he noted.
Report says parliament is not due to sit on January 18, so three working days will be January 21.
(Reuters/NAN)
