Iran to work with partners to neutralise U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani [File: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif, said on Tuesday that the country would keep working with its global partners to neutralise U.S. sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Iran will keep working with Europe to put into effect a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which the European countries are devising for trade with Iran in spite of Washington threats against engagements with Tehran, Mr Zarif said.

Mr Zarif made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with India’s minister of road, transport and highways in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Tuesday.

Iran will also work with its traditional partners in order to fulfill the interests of Iranians, he said.

Mr Zarif urged the Europeans to speed up their efforts to finalise the SPV mechanism.

Accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Mr Zarif arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and is slated to hold talks with senior Indian officials.

The visit to India comes against the backdrop of Iran’s efforts to boost its trade with traditional economic partners to counter the U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. has re-imposed sanctions on Iran, including its oil exports and banking sectors, following its exit from the landmark Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018.

However, Washington has agreed to let eight countries, including India, keep temporarily buying Iranian oil.

(Xinhua/NAN)

