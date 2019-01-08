Tight security ahead of annual religious procession in Philippines – Police

File photo of Devotees march around black Jesus Christ statue in Philippines [Photo Credit: CBC.ca]
File photo of Devotees march around black Jesus Christ statue in Philippines [Photo Credit: CBC.ca]

Thousands of security forces were deployed to Manila, the Philippines capital, on Tuesday as devotees of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ converged in a public park ahead of an annual procession.

The Black Nazarene was displayed on a public grandstand in Rizal Park in Manila to allow devotees to touch and kiss the feet of the statue before the procession on Wednesday.

Over 10,000 people lined up at the park for the vigil called “pahalik” or kissing, according to early estimates by police.

Almost 2,500 police officers were also stationed at the park.

“Police will be on full-alert status throughout the activities, deploying a total of 7,200 personnel to work with the military, medical teams and other emergency groups.

“Rumours of threats have circulated. However, these either have no basis or are unreliable.

“There is no confirmed threat as of the moment for the annual feast,’’ Guillermo Eleazar, Head of the Manila Police Force said in a statement.

Mr Eleazar said that the police were taking all information seriously.

In 2018, over 2.5 million people were estimated to have taken part in the “pahalik’’ and the procession that traversed more than six kilometres and took the entire day.

The Black Nazarene, a wooden statue, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, is believed to have been brought from Mexico to Manila in 1606 by Spanish missionaries.

The ship that carried it caught fire but the charred statue survived and was named the Black Nazarene, which is believed to be miraculous.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.