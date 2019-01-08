20 primary school pupils injured in Beijing attack

20 primary school pupils were injured in an attack carried out by a man on Tuesday in Beijing, the local government said.
“The attack occurred around 11:17 am (0317 GMT) at the Xuanshiyifuxiao primary school,’’ the government of the Xicheng district in downtown Beijing said, on its Weibo account.
It said that all 20 injured pupils have been sent to the hospital. While three of them suffered serious wounds, but their life was not in danger.
Though the police caught the suspect, no other details were immediately available.
Attacks against school children happen fairly frequently in China and are generally blamed on mentally ill people who bear grudges against society, it said.
(dpa/NAN)
