Saudi demands death sentence against five suspects in Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutors on Thursday demanded capital punishment against five out of 11 suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi attorney general highlighted in a statement that the demand was made during the first hearing of the case at the criminal court held in Riyadh.

He said the Public Prosecutors requested death sentence of the five over the involvement in the murder, adding that all the 11 suspects attended the hearing with their lawyers.

The attorney general also revealed that the Public Prosecutors had waited until now to get information about the case from its Turkish counterpart.

Mr Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, 2018 and a number of top Saudi officials were arrested in connection with the case.

The Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered to restructure the intelligence authority.

(Xinhua/NAN)