U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren may run for President

Related News

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took a step toward a Presidential bid on Monday with the launch of a Committee to explore her chances.

The move makes Warren, 69, the first prominent Democrat to announce ambitions to run in the 2020 election.

Ms Warren said as a politician she has always fought for middle class people and indicated that she would continue speaking out for workers who earn average wages, minorities and the rights of families if she becomes a presidential candidate.

“Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, take care of themselves and the people they love,’’ Warren wrote in a statement on her website.

“That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.’’

Warren is likely to be among a large field of Democrats seeking the nomination, similar to the situation in 2016 in the Republican Party, which gave rise to the outsider candidacy of Donald Trump.

Other potential candidates from the centre-left party are former vice president Joe Biden and independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who was beaten by Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Several other senators, including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown and Kirsten Gillibrand, have been named as potential candidates.

U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, who in November lost a bid to unseat Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, is also considered a possible candidate.

The first round of primaries begin early in 2020 in Iowa.

(dpa/NAN)