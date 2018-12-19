Brexit: European Commission finally reveals ‘no-deal’ contingency plans

Related News

About 100 days until the scheduled date of Brexit, March 29, the European Commission says it is now “essential and urgent” to ensure that necessary contingency measures are in place to “limit the most significant damage” caused by a potential no-deal scenario.

The proposals concern several areas the European Union executives believe would be impacted in the case of a so-called “no-deal Brexit.” The areas include financial services, air transport, customs, and climate policy.

BBC reports that as PM Theresa May’s proposed exit plan flounders in the parliament, both sides are preparing for the worst-case situation.

Earlier, the EU planned to set out 14 bare-bones proposals, covering legislation that will aim to ensure some continuity. The measures which address eight sectors, take in issues such as road transport and customs, and how flights can proceed between the UK and EU.

The commission’s measures aim to avoid disruption in key areas such as finance and transport for the EU27 and also to protect its interest if the Brexit goes ahead in March without a deal.

“These measures will not – and cannot – mitigate the overall impact of a ‘no-deal’ scenario,” it said in a statement

Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, as quoted by BBC said “This is an exercise in damage limitation, “adding that a contingency plan was necessary “given the continued uncertainty in the UK”.

The plan addresses eight sectors, taking in issues such as transport and customs, data protection, animal health and plants, climate policy and key financial products.

The measures do not compare with EU membership, but it would temporarily allow British airlines to operate flights into and out of the EU – but not within it

Haulers are to carry freight by road into the EU for a nine-month period without having to apply for permits

UK financial services regulations – in a limited number of areas – are to be recognised as equivalent to the EU’s for one or two years

The commission has also urged its 27 remaining member states to take a “generous” approach to the residency rights of UK citizens in the EU following a no-deal Brexit, “provided that this approach is reciprocated by the UK”.

Brussels says the arrangements will be strictly time-limited and will be ended without any consultation with the UK.