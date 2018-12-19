U.S. may withdraw troops from Syria

Related News

The United States is considering a total withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The consideration comes as it nears the end of its campaign to retake all of the territory once held by Islamic State.

Such a decision, if confirmed, would nullify assumptions about a longer-term U.S. military presence in Syria.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other senior U.S. officials had advocated longer term presence to help ensure Islamic State cannot reemerge.

Still, President Donald Trump has previously expressed a strong desire to bring troops home from Syria when possible.

The timing of the withdrawal was not immediately clear.

U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not disclose details about the deliberations, including who was involved.

It was unclear how soon a decision could be announced.

The United States still has about 2,000 troops in Syria.

Many of them are special operations forces working closely with an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

The partnership with the SDF over the past several years has led to the defeat of Islamic State in Syria.

However, this outraged NATO ally Turkey, which views Kurdish YPG forces in the alliance as an extension of a militant group fighting inside Turkey.

The deliberations on U.S. troops come as Ankara threatens a new offensive in Syria.

To date, U.S. forces in Syria have been seen as a stabilising factor in the country and have somewhat restrained Turkey’s actions against the SDF.

A complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria would still leave a size-able U.S. military presence in the region, including about 5,200 troops across the border in Iraq.

Much of the U.S. campaign in Syria has been waged by warplanes flying out of Qatar and other locations in the Middle East.

Still, Mr Mattis and U.S. State Department officials have long fretted about leaving Syria before a peace agreement can be reached to end that country’s brutal civil war.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced around half of Syria’s pre-war population of about 22 million.

In April, Mr Mattis said: “We do not want to simply pull out before the diplomats have won the peace. You win the fight — and then you win the peace.”

Islamic State is also widely expected to revert to guerrilla tactics once it no longer holds territory.

A U.S. withdrawal could open Trump up to criticism if Islamic State reemerged.

Mr Trump has previously lambasted his predecessor, Barack Obama, for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq.

That withdrawal preceded an unraveling of the Iraqi armed forces. Iraqi forces collapsed in the face of Islamic State’s advance into the country in 2014.

