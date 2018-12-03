Journalist shot dead in Mexico, 11th this year – Report

Mexico on map
Mexico on map

The body of a journalist has been found in western Mexico, making him the 11th member of the profession to be killed in the country this year, local media reported on Monday.

Alejandro Marquez, director of the daily Orion Informativo, was having a meal with his family when he received a phone call and went out in the city of Tepic on Friday.

It said a day later, his body with bullet holes was found on a road.

Marquez had been active in the leftist Morena party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was sworn in on Saturday and who has vowed to take measures against the country’s soaring crime rate.

The human rights group Article 19 called on the authorities to investigate Marquez’ murder and to protect his colleagues.

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries to work as a journalist.

A wave of violence linked to drug cartels claimed more than 29,000 lives in Mexico in 2017. (dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.