Journalist shot dead in Mexico, 11th this year – Report

Related News

The body of a journalist has been found in western Mexico, making him the 11th member of the profession to be killed in the country this year, local media reported on Monday.

Alejandro Marquez, director of the daily Orion Informativo, was having a meal with his family when he received a phone call and went out in the city of Tepic on Friday.

It said a day later, his body with bullet holes was found on a road.

Marquez had been active in the leftist Morena party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was sworn in on Saturday and who has vowed to take measures against the country’s soaring crime rate.

The human rights group Article 19 called on the authorities to investigate Marquez’ murder and to protect his colleagues.

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries to work as a journalist.

A wave of violence linked to drug cartels claimed more than 29,000 lives in Mexico in 2017. (dpa/NAN)