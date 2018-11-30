Macron tells Saudi prince international experts needed in Khashoggi probe

Related News

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Europeans will insist on international experts being part of the investigations into Jammal Khashoggi murder.

In a five minutes exchange on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Mr Macron conveyed “very firm” messages to the prince over the murder of Mr Khashoggi, an Elysee official said.

According to the official, Mr Macron said that there was also the need to find a political solution for the situation in Yemen, the official added.

Mr Salman also met other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Saudi foreign ministry posted pictures of Mr Salman talking to Mr Macron and other leaders on its Twitter account. (Reuters/NAN)