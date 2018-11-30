Macron tells Saudi prince international experts needed in Khashoggi probe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Europeans will insist on international experts being part of the investigations into Jammal Khashoggi murder.
In a five minutes exchange on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Mr Macron conveyed “very firm” messages to the prince over the murder of Mr Khashoggi, an Elysee official said.
According to the official, Mr Macron said that there was also the need to find a political solution for the situation in Yemen, the official added.
Mr Salman also met other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
Saudi foreign ministry posted pictures of Mr Salman talking to Mr Macron and other leaders on its Twitter account. (Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.