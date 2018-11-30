Australian children skip school to rally for climate action

Australia on map [Photo credit: Operation World]
Thousands of Australian school children walked out of class in cities around the country on Friday in a coordinated protest demanding that the government take action on climate change.

According to a Melbourne-based spokeswoman for the protest, students from several hundred primary and secondary schools joined “Strike IV Climate Action’’ rallies in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Darwin, as well as several other regional towns.

Alex, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said around 2,000 students, mostly in their school uniform, protested in front of the Victorian state parliament in Melbourne.

The rallies were inspired by the activism of 15-year-old Swedish school girl, Greta Thunberg, who skips class every Friday to protest outside her country’s parliament.

Over 1,000 children took part in a protest at Sydney’s central square Martin Place, chanting “climate action now” and “this is what democracy looks like.”

Speaking to the rally in Brisbane, 14-year-old Samara Cosijn said young people should change and adapt for the future.

“We must adapt not only for our sake.

“Everything from the smallest animal in the world, the Etruscan shrew, to the largest, the blue whale, is at risk of extinction because of climate change.

“This is our world, this is our future and this is our time. Let’s not waste a moment,’’ Ms Cosijn said.

Resources minister, Matt Canavan, criticised the rallies, telling radio station 2GB the only thing the children would learn from protesting was how to join the queue for unemployment benefits.

(dpa/NAN)

