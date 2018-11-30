Vietnam sentences nine to death for heroin trafficking

Related News

A Northern Vietnamese Court on Friday sentenced nine people to death for heroin trafficking, authorities reported.

Following a five-day trial in Ha Nam Provincial People’s Court, the six men and three women were found guilty of trafficking around 20kg of heroin throughout northern Vietnam, according to the Cong An Nhan Dan police-run gazette.

The court also sentenced three others to life imprisonment on the same drug charge, while 10 others received sentences ranging from 12 years to 20 years.

The conspiracy began in June 2016 when ringleader Le Van Manh, among those sentenced to death, began soliciting cash investments from other conspirators to buy heroin to resell.

Under Vietnamese law, trafficking more than 100g of heroin warrants the death penalty.

(dpa/NAN)