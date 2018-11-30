Vietnam sentences nine to death for heroin trafficking

Vietnam on map
Vietnam on map

A Northern Vietnamese Court on Friday sentenced nine people to death for heroin trafficking, authorities reported.

Following a five-day trial in Ha Nam Provincial People’s Court, the six men and three women were found guilty of trafficking around 20kg of heroin throughout northern Vietnam, according to the Cong An Nhan Dan police-run gazette.

The court also sentenced three others to life imprisonment on the same drug charge, while 10 others received sentences ranging from 12 years to 20 years.

The conspiracy began in June 2016 when ringleader Le Van Manh, among those sentenced to death, began soliciting cash investments from other conspirators to buy heroin to resell.

Under Vietnamese law, trafficking more than 100g of heroin warrants the death penalty.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.