Canada sanctions 17 Saudi Nationals over Khashoggi murder

Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]

Canada on Thursday said that it targeted sanctions against 17 Saudi Arabian Nationals whom it said were involved in the murder of opposition Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

The Canadian government believes the individuals were responsible for or complicit in the killing of Mr Khashoggi in Istanbul on October 2.

The sanctions effectively freeze their assets in Canada and block their entry to the country, said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in a statement.

Mr Khashoggi’s murder is “abhorrent’’ and “represents an unconscionable attack on the freedom of expression of all individuals,’’ she added.

The explanations offered by Saudi Arabia so far “lack consistency and credibility,’’ and Canada will continue to call for a “transparent and rigorous’’ account of the circumstances surrounding the murder, according to the statement.

