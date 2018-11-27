Greek media stage 24-hour blackout ahead of general strike

Related News

Greek Journalists have walked off work for 24 hours on Tuesday ahead of a nationwide strike as the Country’s Labour Unions press against protracted austerity measures.

No news programmes are being broadcast on TV and radio, while newspapers will not be printed on Wednesday, the day of the general strike called by the umbrella labour union of private sector workers GSEE.

The journalists’ walkout is part of the strike but is being held one day in advance to allow media coverage of the main protest.

It is estimated that in nine out of 10 strikes, the Greek journalistic unions opt for a media strike a day before the general strike for the main day’s media coverage.

The GSEE’s demands in Wednesday’s strike include pension increases, tax cuts and restoring the minimum salary to the pre-bailout level of 853 U.S. dollars, from the current 659 U.S. dollars.

Up until now, it has been announced that the metro, tram and most buses will not be running on Wednesday as workers from most of the transport companies will join the 24-hour strike.

All island passenger ferries will remain docked across Greece due to the strike.

Greece’s umbrella trade unions of the public sector ADEDY had called a 24-hour strike on Nov. 14, also demanding increases in wages and pensions of 1.14 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/NAN)