Greek media stage 24-hour blackout ahead of general strike

Greece Map
Map of Greece used to illustrate the story.

Greek Journalists have walked off work for 24 hours on Tuesday ahead of a nationwide strike as the Country’s Labour Unions press against protracted austerity measures.

No news programmes are being broadcast on TV and radio, while newspapers will not be printed on Wednesday, the day of the general strike called by the umbrella labour union of private sector workers GSEE.

The journalists’ walkout is part of the strike but is being held one day in advance to allow media coverage of the main protest.

It is estimated that in nine out of 10 strikes, the Greek journalistic unions opt for a media strike a day before the general strike for the main day’s media coverage.

The GSEE’s demands in Wednesday’s strike include pension increases, tax cuts and restoring the minimum salary to the pre-bailout level of 853 U.S. dollars, from the current 659 U.S. dollars.

Up until now, it has been announced that the metro, tram and most buses will not be running on Wednesday as workers from most of the transport companies will join the 24-hour strike.

All island passenger ferries will remain docked across Greece due to the strike.

Greece’s umbrella trade unions of the public sector ADEDY had called a 24-hour strike on Nov. 14, also demanding increases in wages and pensions of 1.14 U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.