Police say family trouble likely behind murder of six in Japan

Japanese authorities believe family troubles are likely to be behind the murder of six people, including a seven-year-old girl, at a home in a rural southern Japanese town, local media reported on Tuesday.

Local police in Miyazaki prefecture identified the six as a 72-year-old farmer, his wife, his son’s wife, the young couple’s two children and a friend of the son, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing police officials.

The police believe the six were killed from Sunday evening to Monday morning, Kyodo reported.

Police found knife wounds on some of the bodies, while a blood-stained machete was discovered at the site in the town of Takachiho, Kyodo said.

The police also identified a man, who was found dead under a bridge as the 42-year-old son, according to the report.

The site was about three kilometres from the house.

The son appears to have killed himself, local newspaper Nishinihon Shimbun reported, citing police officials.

The friend visited the house on Sunday evening to discuss some trouble between the young couple, the paper reported, citing neighbouring residents.

The six bodies were found after the police went to the house, owned by the farmer on Monday after a family member told them that his calls had gone unanswered.

(dpa/NAN)