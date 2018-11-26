Hungarian PM calls Brexit ‘political, economic defeat for EU’

Related News

Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, said on Monday that Brexit was a ‘political and economic defeat’ for EU.

“The loss is greater than the loss of money because it was the political and economic defeat for the EU,’’ Mr Orban said.

He called the Sunday when EU members met to endorse UK’s Brexit deal a real, “Black Sunday” and a sad day for EU.

Speaking to Hungarian public television, Channel M1, after the extraordinary EU summit on the ending of Britain’s EU membership, Orban said: “We Hungarians have tried to persuade them to stay in the EU.

“Now, we have no choice but to take note of the decision that has been made.

“The deal signed on Sunday legally finalises the withdrawal of the British, and negotiations have been concluded by the EU’’.

He said there was no exaggeration in saying that this is a truly sad Sunday.

“No matter how well organised, a divorce is a divorce,’’ he noted.

Sunday’s endorsement of the Brexit deal is a major breakthrough since the lengthy Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU started a year and a half ago.

The two sides have had serious negotiations on issues such as trade rights, investment and the future of financial services, with serious concessions.

Nonetheless, Mr Orban reassured that the aim of the Hungarian government was fulfilled by protecting the interests of Hungarians working in Great Britain.

“The Hungarians, who are in England today are safe, their situation has not deteriorated.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)