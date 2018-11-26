Turkish police inspect villa in Khashoggi investigation — Media

Turkish police are carrying out inspections at a villa in the northwestern province of Yalova in relation to the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the state-run Anadolu news agency and other media said on Monday.

Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian journalist, dissident, author, and a general manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel who was assassinated at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 by agents of the Saudi Government.

“Police are searching a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in Yalova, no further details were immediately available,’’ Anadolu said.

Turkish authorities have previously carried out inspections at the kingdom’s consulate and the consul general’s residence in Istanbul.

According to the authorities, the inspections are part of the investigation into the killing of the journalist, who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Reuters reported in October that investigators had widened their search to Yalova and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul for the remains of the journalist.

(Reuters/NAN)

