5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Friday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.
So far no major damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning has been issued.
The temblor occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time, with the epicenter at latitude of 37.0 degrees North and a longitude of 141.2 degrees East and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged four (4) in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven (7).
(Xinhua/NAN)
