Thousands evacuated as Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupts

Volcanic eruption in Guatemala (Photo Credit: BBC)
Volcanic eruption in Guatemala (Photo Credit: BBC)

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated on Monday from areas around Guatemala’s Fuego volcano, which started erupting violently overnight, the Country’s Disaster Agency — Conred, said.

The volcano spewed out dangerous flows of fast-moving clouds of hot ash, lava and gas and more than 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters so far, officials from the agency told reporters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More dangerous flows of hot ash and lava could be expelled, said Juan Pablo Oliva, the head of the country’s seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute Insivumeh.

In June, explosive flows from Fuego killed more than 190 people.

This is the fifth eruption so far this year of the 3,763-meter (12,346-feet) volcano, one of the most active in Central America, about 19 miles (30 km) south of Guatemala City. (Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.