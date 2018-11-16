Israel appoints first-ever Arab Christian ambassador

The predominantly Jewish state of Israel has appointed its first-ever Arab Christian ambassador, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

George Deek will represent Israel in Azerbaijan from summer 2019, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Deek has completed his diplomatic training and has previously worked as deputy ambassador in Nigeria and Norway, the spokesman added.

Mr Deek, 34, was born into an Arab Christian family in Tel Aviv.

He studied international law at Georgetown University in Washington and began working as a lawyer in Israel in 2007.

He is currently an adviser to the director-general of the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

According to the ministry’s statement, Mr Deek speaks Hebrew, Arabic and English fluently and also speaks French.

The ministry spokesman said that Mr Deek’s appointment was a symbol for “the integration of Israelis from different backgrounds into Israel’s representation.”

He also said Mr Deek was the only Christian working for the Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan borders the Caspian Sea and neighbours Russia to the north and Iran to the south.

(dpa/NAN)

