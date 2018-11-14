Clashes leave 10 dead in Afghanistan

Related News

At least 10 fighters from both sides have been killed in a clash between government forces and the Taliban outfit in the Ashkamish district of Afghanistan’s Northern Takhar province.

The provincial government spokesperson, Mohammad Jawad Hajari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The clash, according to the official, broke out after the Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Chokht area of Ashkamish district.

The police returned fire which had left seven Taliban fighters dead and five others injured.

Three police personnel lost their lives and four others sustained injuries, the official said.

Taliban militants, who have intensified activities since late April are yet to make comments.

(Xinhua/NAN)