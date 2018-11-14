May’s deal could break up UK – Northern Irish DUP

Related News

Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal has the potential to break up the UK because it will treat Northern Ireland differently, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said on Wednesday.

Ms May announced on Tuesday that she had a draft text of the deal, which is said to run to 500 pages.

Mr Donaldson added that he would not fear a new national election if a vote against May’s Brexit deal in parliament forced the country into another general vote.

“From what we have seen and heard, we do not believe this deal is the best deal.

“This deal has the potential to lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom and that is not something we can support,” Mr Donaldson said.

(Reuters/NAN)