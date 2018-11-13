EU publishes contingency planning for “no-deal’’ Brexit

Related News

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday adopted some contingency plans for “no-deal’’ Brexit, the European Commission’s deputy head has said.

The Commissioner, Frans Timmermans said that a negotiated divorce with Britain was still by far the bloc’s preferred solution.

Mr Timmermans is a Dutch politician and diplomat serving as the First Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Better Regulation, Inter-institutional Relations, the Rule of Law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights since 2014

According to him, very intense negotiations are underway but the two sides are still “not there yet” in spite of progresses that have been made.

“We also discussed a number of issues related to our no-deal planning. You have to do that anyway,’’ he stressed.

Mr Timmermans said there was need to prepare for all options.

He also confirmed that the commission was proposing to exempt Britons travelling to the EU from visas after Brexit.

