Erdogan says Turkey conceals no details on Khashoggi case

President Recep Erdogan
Turkish President, Recep Erdogan Facts on Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has not concealed any details related to the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the international community, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Mr Erdogan, speaking to journalists on his way back from the World War I commemorations in Paris, said audio recordings of the case have been shared with Saudi Arabia, the U.S., France, Canada, Germany and Britain.

“The audio recordings were so ‘atrocious’ that a Saudi intelligent officer was shocked and speculated that one perpetrator was perhaps using heroin.

“Turkey is patiently waiting for the Saudi authorities to shed light on the killing,’’ the Turkish president noted.

According to him, Turkey will continue to follow the case and wants the person who gave the order to be revealed soon.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a critic of the Saudi government, was murdered and allegedly dismembered after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

(Xinhua/NAN)

