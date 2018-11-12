Air India’s drunk pilot bags three years suspension

Related News

India’s air safety watchdog on Monday suspended for three years, the license of a senior Air India pilot who failed alcohol tests.

“The privileges of his license have been suspended for a period of three years from 11.11.2018 as per the provisions of applicable regulations,” a spokesperson at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The suspension came a day after Arvind Kathpalia failed two breathalyser tests before a flight to London from New Delhi.

Mr Kathpalia is also the carrier’s director of operations.

This is the second time Mr Kathpalia has been in trouble over alcohol tests.

He was suspended for three months in 2017 for allegedly refusing to take breathalyser tests.

Mr Kathpalia could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Sunday, he said that he would contest the results of the tests and claimed he was the victim of internal feuding within the loss-making state-owned airline.

(Reuters/NAN)