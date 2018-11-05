Saudi Arabia tells U.N. rights body that it will prosecute Khashoggi killers

Related News

Saudi Arabia told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday that it was investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bandar Al Aiban, president of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia, stated this in Geneva at a regular review of the record of the UN human rights body.

Mr Khashoggi was the Washington Post columnist who was killed at its Istanbul consulate last month.

The Saudi delegation to the UN body said the step was being taken with a view to prosecuting the suspects in the crime.

Mr Aiban also headed the Saudi government delegation to the body.

He said that King Salman had instructed the public prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice”.

(Reuters/NAN)